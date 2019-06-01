BlockCAT (CAT) Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, BlockCAT has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. BlockCAT has a total market capitalization of $238,352.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockCAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00386017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.02261358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00162835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004097 BTC.

BlockCAT Profile

BlockCAT’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io . BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat

BlockCAT Token Trading

BlockCAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

