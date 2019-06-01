Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 96.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,251 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,015,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,171. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.35%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,254,188 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

