BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,438,378 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,573,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,438,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $1,093,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,346,000 after buying an additional 150,909 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 27,390.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,638,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,398,000 after buying an additional 7,610,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after buying an additional 1,160,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,706,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,452,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8,495.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,356,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,317,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP David Loftus sold 13,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $732,569.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,790 shares of company stock worth $3,586,623 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/blackrock-inc-sells-2438378-shares-of-maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim.html.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.