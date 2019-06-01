BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 41.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 132,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period.

BGR opened at $11.14 on Friday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

