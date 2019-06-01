Bitcloud (BTDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $110,381.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 29,731,227 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

