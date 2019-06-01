Biffa (BIFF) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Biffa (LON:BIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Biffa from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Biffa from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268.40 ($3.51).

BIFF stock opened at GBX 228.50 ($2.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.25 million and a P/E ratio of 21.76. Biffa has a 12-month low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

