BidaskClub Lowers Natus Medical (BABY) to Hold

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BABY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:BABY opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $846.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $376,627.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,278.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,716 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 55.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

