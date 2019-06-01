BidaskClub Downgrades J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Strong Sell

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Argus downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $131.74. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $751,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Roberts purchased 2,319 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.23 per share, with a total value of $199,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,963.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.