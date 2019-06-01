Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,343,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,757,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,286,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $122,619,000 after acquiring an additional 985,591 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after acquiring an additional 669,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,297 shares of company stock valued at $19,341,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

American Express stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $120.88. The company has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (AXP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/berman-capital-advisors-llc-increases-holdings-in-american-express-axp.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.