BCE Inc. (BCE) Stake Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. BCE had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

