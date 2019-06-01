BBT Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 10,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $530,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $175,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,975.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,261. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $918.69 million, a PE ratio of 141.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

