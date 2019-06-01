Basf (BAS) PT Set at €75.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.55 ($87.85).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €59.06 ($68.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a twelve month high of €90.02 ($104.67).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.