Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 19,000 PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (ISD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of ISD opened at $13.93 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $14.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

