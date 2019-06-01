Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 11,625 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 188.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 271.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $672.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $556.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $73,523.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis P. Appel bought 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,488.20. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,266.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/bank-of-montreal-can-acquires-11625-shares-of-modine-manufacturing-co-mod.html.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.