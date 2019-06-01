Bank of Hawaii Has $694,000 Stake in CBS Co. (CBS)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,604 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CBS were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of CBS by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,616 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CBS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,765 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of CBS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,990 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of CBS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.93.

NYSE CBS opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBS Co. has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Hawaii Has $694,000 Stake in CBS Co. (CBS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/bank-of-hawaii-has-694000-stake-in-cbs-co-cbs.html.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.