Bank of America Lowers NIO (NIO) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Bank of America currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of NIO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.70 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIO will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,017,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 26.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,787,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530,655 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,995,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,329,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

