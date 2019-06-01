Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 47,333 Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) by 2,174.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 8,649.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

PTI opened at $0.98 on Friday. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.06.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 1,307.84%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Proteostasis Therapeutics to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

