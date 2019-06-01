Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $131.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.30.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

