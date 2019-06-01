B2Gold (BTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold seems on track to achieve transformational growth in 2019 and maintains projection of annual gold production between 935,000 ounces and 975,000 ounces supported by its planned expansion of the Fekola mine. With these projections, the company is set to outperform its peers with production growth of 74% from 2016 through 2019. B2Gold plans to invest $50 million over a period of approximately 18 months for the expansion of the Fekola mine, which would allow the company to produce around 5 million ounces of gold over the new mine life of 12 years. The company continues to focus on organic growth, unlocking potential value through possible expansion of its existing mines, development of opportunities at current projects and paying down debt. However, higher operating costs and lower gold prices remain near-term concerns.”

Get B2Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

BTG stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $301.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.67 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B2Gold (BTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.