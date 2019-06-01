Azart (AZART) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Azart has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azart has a market cap of $12,784.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azart coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Azart

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . The official website for Azart is azartpay.com

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

