Avinger (AVGR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 1,259,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,317,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative net margin of 291.57% and a negative return on equity of 276.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avinger Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 121.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 579,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 1,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 252,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 239,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at $171,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

