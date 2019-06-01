Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 664,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,052,000 after buying an additional 45,318 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP opened at $160.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,045.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

