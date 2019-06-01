Atlantic Power Corp (AT) EVP Joseph Cofelice Buys 20,000 Shares

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) EVP Joseph Cofelice acquired 20,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 744,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,220.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AT opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.98. The firm has a market cap of $258.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13. Atlantic Power Corp has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 189.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,863,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 881,715 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,665,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,907,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,133,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 175,729 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,365,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

