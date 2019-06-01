ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

