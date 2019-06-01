ASGN (ASGN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.13.

ASGN stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.14 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,740.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 106,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,302,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

