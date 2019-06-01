Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

ABG opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $82.30.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,188,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,599 shares of company stock worth $2,658,949. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,991.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

