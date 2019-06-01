Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 99.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,080 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $286.93 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.05 and a twelve month high of $345.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $553.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

