Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 967,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,015,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,570,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,832,000 after acquiring an additional 259,584 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $1,078,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,428.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $805,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,462,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

