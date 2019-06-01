Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gabelli cut Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $292.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.29). Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

