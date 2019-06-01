Argus Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) to Hold

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

