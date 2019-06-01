Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 131,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,884,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,026,000 after acquiring an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,814 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $9,540,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 6,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 23,657 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,691.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,152 shares in the company, valued at $24,075,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

