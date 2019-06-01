ARBITRAGE Market Capitalization Hits $531,206.00 (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. ARBITRAGE has a total market capitalization of $531,206.00 and approximately $409,617.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ARBITRAGE has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000236 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 87.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,829,458 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official website is www.arbitraging.co . ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit

ARBITRAGE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

