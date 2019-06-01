Apollon Price Reaches $0.0010 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Apollon has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $154,397.00 and $6.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

