Aphria Inc (APHA) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aphria in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APHA. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cormark set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 3.66. Aphria has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Aphria by 675.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 45.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

