Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will report sales of $228.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.65 million and the highest is $232.56 million. Apartment Investment and Management reported sales of $250.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year sales of $917.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $935.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $939.13 million, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $966.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $230.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.53 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 89.47%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, insider Patti K. Fielding sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,006,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,682.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $312,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,406,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $72,158,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,708,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,908,000 after buying an additional 908,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,121.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,398,000 after buying an additional 761,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 606,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. 1,032,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.