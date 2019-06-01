Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (AEP) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AEP stock opened at GBX 459 ($6.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.93 million and a P/E ratio of 15.94. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 756 ($9.88).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

