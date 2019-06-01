Anglo American (AAL) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,350 ($30.71) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,119.33 ($27.69).
Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,895 ($24.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13).
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.
