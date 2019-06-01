ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post $354.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $349.57 million to $359.90 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $294.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $107,792.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $155,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,769 shares of company stock worth $6,792,889 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.21. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

