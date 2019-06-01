Anaplan (PLAN) PT Raised to $62.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. FBN Securities began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -25.30. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 21,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $885,878.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Calderoni sold 149,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $5,190,250.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,513 shares of company stock worth $7,964,854 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $240,575,000. Meritech Capital Associates IV L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $210,369,000. Salesforce Com Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $79,105,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $49,673,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,261,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

