Analysts Set Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Target Price at $42.75

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of SYNA traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,957. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $935.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.86. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.30 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $95,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 50.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

