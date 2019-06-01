Analysts Set Kroger Co (KR) Price Target at $30.24

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.18 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

KR stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other Kroger news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $281,960.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 351,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $2,694,175. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

