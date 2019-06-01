Analysts Set Altagas Ltd (ALA) PT at $20.05

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALA shares. Cormark raised Altagas from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Altagas from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Altagas from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Altagas alerts:

In other news, Director Victoria Anne Calvert bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.75 per share, with a total value of C$53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,250.

Shares of Altagas stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$19.51. The company had a trading volume of 905,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,618. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.14000003870371 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Altagas’s payout ratio is 171.15%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.