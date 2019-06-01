Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Herc had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRI. TheStreet raised Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 172,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,113. Herc has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Herc by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.