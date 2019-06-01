Analysts Anticipate Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) to Announce ($0.03) EPS

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $1.90 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Euroseas an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday.

ESEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 29,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. Research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

