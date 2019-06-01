Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Trading Down 9.8%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) fell 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.96. 7,676,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 3,039,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.91 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 386.18%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 103.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,800. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

