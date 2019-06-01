Amerisafe (AMSF) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerisafe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amerisafe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. Amerisafe has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Amerisafe had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 654 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $39,266.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 2,586 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $154,358.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,678 shares of company stock valued at $465,140 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 74,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,136,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

