American Woodmark (AMWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMWD. Sidoti set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.80.

American Woodmark stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.30.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.