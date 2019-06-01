American International Group Inc. Sells 1,542 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,208,000 after buying an additional 260,935 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in HMS by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,677,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after buying an additional 135,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,907,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in HMS by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after buying an additional 464,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HMS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other HMS news, insider Meredith W. Bjorck sold 67,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,272,996.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Lucia sold 12,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $395,529.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,036 shares of company stock valued at $6,914,939 over the last three months. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $30.43 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. HMS had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

