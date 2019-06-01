American International Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Avista Corp (AVA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avista by 1,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avista by 1,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $115,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $32,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $327,788. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $52.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter. Avista had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.46%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

