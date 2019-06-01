Alteryx Inc (AYX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $151,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 3,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $219,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,014 shares of company stock worth $15,201,983 in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYX stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $98.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $76.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alteryx to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

